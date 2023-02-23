MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in Lawrence County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen boy.

Jacob John Foster, a 14-year-old juvenile male, is currently missing out of Mitchell, the city’s police department posted to Facebook on Thursday night.

Foster is described as a 5’6″, 120-pound white male with brown hair. He was last seen at the Mitchell Church of Christ wearing a short sleeve tie-die shirt, black pants and tennis shoes, MPD said.

Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is being asked to call (812) 275-3316 to speak to Lawrence County dispatch.