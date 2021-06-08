Lawmakers work to get answers as some taxpayers wait for returns to be processed

INDIANAPOLIS – Some taxpayers who filed their federal tax returns months ago are still waiting for them to be processed.

“It’s always worked in the past,” said Brian Martin, of Waldron.

Martin and his wife, Brenda, said they filed their federal tax return through TurboTax on February 27. More than three months later, the IRS app says their return is still being processed.

“I’m stressed about it because I don’t know if we don’t have our return because there’s some glitch with IRS, or is there something wrong with our filing?” Brenda said.

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) pressed the IRS commissioner on the issue.

“During a global pandemic, we understand there can be operational challenges,” Sen. Young said. “I just think Hoosiers and other Americans would like some visibility into what those challenges are.”

After hearing from several constituents experiencing this problem, Young said he’s “still puzzled” after IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said returns, including those sent in by mail, are being processed in a timely manner.

“Until we get to the bottom of this, our casework team will continually, sort of relentlessly, try to resolve issue,” Young said.

According to an IRS spokesperson, delays are sometimes caused by missing documents or concerns over identity theft. The IRS acknowledges it is taking more time to get some returns processed this year due to lower staffing levels during the pandemic.

“Every year now I file taxes, this is going to worry me until my return is in the bank,” Brenda said.

Sen. Young suggests anyone affected by this issue contact his staff or their local IRS office.