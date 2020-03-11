Lawmakers reach IndyGo amendment compromise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A source tells CBS4 that lawmakers working behind closed doors have reached a compromise on an amendment to a Northwest Indiana transit bill that would hold IndyGo accountable for its failure to establish a not-for-profit foundation to raise matching funds for operations of the bus system.

The amendment compromise would commit the Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation (IPTF) to raise two percent of its goal this year, four percent next year and ten percent after that, and lowers the overall total the match must be compared to.

Enabling legislation passed in 2014 that allowed Marion County taxpayers to vote themselves a new transit income tax included a clause that committed IndyGo’s foundation to raise a ten percent match of the $54 million income tax revenues beginning last September 1st when the Red Line started running.

In just two months of operation, the IPTF has raised slightly more than $35,000.

The compromise would lower the Foundation’s target fundraising goal and link it to the Red Line’s annual $10 million operating costs, not the income tax revenues, effectively committing the Foundation to raising $200,000 the first year.

Should the Foundation fall short of its fundraising goal, the amount of that shortfall will be withheld from IndyGo’s income tax revenues and applied to retiring construction bond debt.

The amendment compromise also commits the Indiana Department of Transportation to seek out a third-party engineering study to examine IndyGo’s proposed plans for building dedicated bus lanes along Washington Street as part of its Blue Line project.

Neighbors, motorists and lawmakers have expressed doubt about the plan which IndyGo has proposed to seek maximum federal government financial aid.

Earlier this week, when she was advised of the proposed amendment compromise, IndyGo President & CEO Inez Evans pronounced the deal as, “the best one on the table.”

IndyGo and its supporters argued that any amendment imposing new sanctions not envisioned in the original legislation would wreak havoc with the bus corporation’s budget submissions to the federal government and its credit rating.

The agreement takes Marion County taxpayers off the hook for making up the shortfall in the IPTF’s fundraising.

House Bill 1279, the legislation to which the IndyGo amendment was attached, still awaits Senate and House approval.