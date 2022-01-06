Lawmakers and law enforcement look back on January 6 to strengthen and unite for the future

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As law enforcement and lawmakers look back on the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, they emphasize the importance of strengthening and uniting the country, and holding perpetrators accountable.

“The actions we have taken thus far, will not be our last,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

A year since the attack on the Capitol, Garland says more than 300 people have been charged with felonies in connection to January 6.

“Many for assaulting officers and many for corruptly obstructing or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding,” Garland said.

Garland promises his department will hold every person involved accountable and many lawmakers, like Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), share that sentiment.

“Everyone who took part in that attack should be prosecuted based on their actions and plans,” Blunt said.

Blunt and other members of Congress applauded Capitol Police for what they did that day. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the department has made drastic improvements to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“If January 6 taught us anything, it’s that preparation matters,” Manger said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stressed the importance of remembering the cause for the attack.

“The biggest threat to our Capitol, our Capitol Police and our democracy is the insidious, insidious motives stemming from the big lie propagated by the former president and many of his Republican allies,” Schumer said.

President Joe Biden blames former President Trump for what happened a year ago and the threat he poses to the country. Trump canceled a planned speech in Mar-A-Lago but promised to see his supporters later this month.