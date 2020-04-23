Law firm pushes for more transparency with COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities

INDIANA, USA – The Indiana State Department of Health reported 162 residents of long-term care facilities have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. It made up 25 percent of coronavirus-related deaths statewide.

We have tried to obtain the names of facilities impacted by COVID-19 but the state will not give it to us.

After repeated questions, now Indiana says state partners will work together to improve communication between facilities and families of residents.

During Wednesday’s daily press conference with Governor Eric Holcomb, state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced it will work with the Family and Social Services Administration and the Director of Ombudsman Program. Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, Chief Medical Officer for FSSA, said they will have a better plan by the end of the week on best guidance for updating a resident’s representative about a change in COVID-19 status.

CBS4 asked Governor Holcomb why the state will not identify nursing homes where COVID-19 has infected residents, especially since the ombudsman for long-term care says there are no HIPAA violations and she recommends naming the nursing homes without naming specific residents.

Governor Holcomb deferred our question to Dr. Box.

“I want to say that I absolutely respect the need for families and contacts of individuals, whoever has been listed as a contact, that family member for an individual, or the residential facility, that they have the right to know what’s going on,” she said. “I 100% respect the transparency and the knowledge and information that needs to be shared. And so, we are working very hard to make sure that that occurs for every single residents’ family or contact individual.”

ISDH will release statewide totals on a weekly basis. Dr. Box has said she believes this is a personal matter between the facilities and residents and their families.

“It is their responsibility to provide us with this information,” said Erica Reichert, Director of Guardian Programs at Center for At-Risk Elders.

Center for At-Risk Elders is a public not-for-profit law firm that serves as a voice for over 160 vulnerable elders and disabled adults residing in 24/7 care settings here in central Indiana. Reichert said most of their clients live in nursing homes.

Reichert said she has been tracking COVID-19 numbers but shares others’ frustrations about the absence of clear data from the state.

“It is definitely a case by case basis in that regard I would say that obtaining state numbers has been a challenge,” said Reichert.

That is why her group is considering filing an open records request to learn the names of facilities with confirmed cases.

“I understand what a challenge this current climate is please partner with us, partner with us advocates and empower us with the information that we need in order to do our jobs effectively,” said Reichert.

Reichert said HIPAA applies to individual protected information and it does not apply to corporate information.

One company is naming their facilities that have COVID-19 cases. On their website, Trilogy Health Services names all of their Indiana sites with cases, including a list of the number of employees and residents who have tested positive.

Trilogy Health services operates Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson where 30 residents have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.

Other companies will not give me those numbers. In an email, a spokesperson for CommuniCare Family of Companies wrote “the media’s attention on those numbers stokes fear and uncertainty about the care being provided in our centers.”

Sarah Waddle, Indiana State Director of AARP, spoke with Dr. Box on the phone on Tuesday and they talked about the concept of releasing the names of facilities.

Waddle said AARP does not believe publishing that information would violate someone’s privacy.

“If she is not going to request that they publicly release those facilities, how can we collaborate with her and help her to make sure folks know what to do if they are having issues,” Waddle said.

Waddle explained AARP supports the idea of publishing this information. Right now, she is not concerned about Dr. Box’s position.

“I think it would be something we would continue to talk about if we were continuing to hear there are issues,” she said.

If you are concerned about the safety and well-being of a loved one who lives in a nursing home, AARP wants you to contact the Indiana Ombudsman Program at: 800-622-4484.