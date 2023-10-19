HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — 146th Street has been deemed one of the most dangerous stretches of road in Hamilton County by law enforcement.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they get more calls on that stretch of road than any other in the county.

“I feel like every time I drive on 146th I see a crash at an intersection,” said Beth Duncan, who lives in Hamilton County.

“I think it’s very scary even though there’s a lot of lights, people always go through the lights, so you have to be really careful,” said Nancy Foley, who works near 146th and Hazel Dell Parkway.

And according to the stats, people have good reason to be apprehensive when driving on 146th Street.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says from January to September of this year, seven of the top eight vehicle crash locations involved 146th Street.

And so far this year, more than 1/3 of crashes that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to have happened on the nearly 20-mile stretch of road.

“It’s one of the main thoroughfares we have in Hamilton County and with the population constantly growing, it becomes busier and busier,” said PIO Bryan Melton with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. “Usually following too closely and running the red lights seems to be the primary ones that we see cause the accidents.”

Hamilton County sheriff’s officials say the top three accident prone intersections off 146th are:

146th and Allisonville Road

146th and Hazel Dell Parkway

146th and Gray Road

“146th Street has always been a hotbed for us,” said Melton. “But those are slowly getting alleviated because they are making improvements in the roadway.”

Those improvements are well underway.

The Hamilton County Highway Department says multiple projects are in the works to make 146th Street safer.

Construction has already started on 146th and Allisonville Road. Allisonville Road will be a roundabout and go under a raised 146th street.

And the design phase has already started on something similar at 146th and Hazel Dell Parkway.

Eventually, the highway department tells FOX59/CBS4 they will look at ways to make 146th and Gray Road safer too.

Drivers say the changes are welcomed.

“I hope that it happens sooner than later, it’s definitely needed,” said Duncan.

Hamilton County Highway Department officials expect construction on 146th and Allisonville Road to wrap up in the summer of 2025. Construction at 146th and Hazel Dell is expected to start in the summer of 2026.

“We just want people to be safe, slow down, we want everybody to get to their destinations safely,” said Melton. “Be patient with the projects. I know that they are slowing traffic down on the roadways right now. Give yourself enough time to get to your destination. But I’m sure in the end when the projects are done, it’ll be nice and it will flow very nicely when completed.”