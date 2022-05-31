INDIANAPOLIS — Three additional products have joined the expanding list of recalls and alerts connected to an ongoing investigation into a salmonella outbreak involving Jif peanut butter.

All the products being recalled use the recalled Jif peanut butter in some capacity. This ranges from peanut butter in the salad dressing to a cup of peanut butter alongside the rest of the product.

The recall comes as the FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, investigates a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky. A total of 16 illnesses and 2 hospitalizations are reported in connection with the outbreak.

So far, 13 recalls have been initiated associated with peanut butter from J.M. Smucker. Here are the latest recalls and alerts reported to federal agencies:

Ready-to-eat salad products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat salad products containing the recalled peanut butter. The products were produced between May 11 and May 23 and distributed to an Amazon Go retail location in Washington.

The alert involves 14.5-oz. plastic clamshell containers labeled “Super Asian Chicken Salad” with a “Best Thru” date of 05/16 through 06/03. The product bears establishment number “P-214” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the FSIS was notified by the establishment that the salad dressing component of the salad was formulated with peanut butter that has been recalled. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Apple and peanut butter snack trays

Safeway Fresh Foods of Vineland New Jersey issued a recall of Quick Chek branded apple and peanut butter snack trays. The product was recalled because the peanut butter portion has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall involves Quick Chek apple and peanut butter 12/5.1 oz cases. The products were distributed in New Jersey to Quick Chek retail stores. The item is as follows with the following expiration (Best By) dates and quantities

6/8/2022 39 cases 6/4/222 77 cases 6/2/2022 45 cases 6/1/2022 141 cases 5/28/2022 76 cases 5/26/2022 34 cases 5/25/2022 117 cases 5/21/2022 86 cases 5/19/2022 38 cases 5/18/2022 120 cases 5/14/2022 36 cases 5/12/2022 34 cases 5/11/2022 108 cases 5/7/2022 47 cases 5/5/2022 31 cases 5/4/2022 51 cases 4/30/2022 53 cases 4/28/2022 55 cases 4/27/2022 56 cases

Anyone who purchased the snack trays and has them in their possession is urged to destroy it.

Baked goods

Giant Eagle issued a recall of multiple bakery items containing peanut butter. The recall was issued after the retailer discovered the peanut butter included in the recalled bakery items is included in the Jif peanut butter recall.

The recalled items were sold in the bakery departments of Giant Eagle stores in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania; Indiana, Pennsylvania; and Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania. They were sold in 120 total transactions.

The impacted bakery products were sold in clamshell packaging, have sell-by dates through May 28, 2022 and can be identified by the following 11 PLU numbers:

19688

50229

19795

51157

27779

51359

29850

51360

39842

97655

47778

Guests who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return a qualifying receipt to the local Giant Eagle store for a refund.