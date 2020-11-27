Late FG gives Western Boone third straight 2A championship

The Western Boone Stars pose for a team picture after winning their third straight class 2A championship. (WTTV Wes Woodward)

INDIANAPOLIS – Josiah Smith kicked a 38-yard field goal with 7 seconds left as Western Boone beat Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 36-35 in the class 2A state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday.

The Knights appeared to be in control, up by 9 with just over 1:30 to play when the Stars’ Robby Taylor scored from a yard out to cut it to a 2-point game.

Their onside kick failed, but they stopped Luers to get the ball back with 39 seconds left at their own 46 yard line.

Elliott Young completed three passes for 18 yards, then got a pass inference call on a deep shot to Connor Garrity. The penalty put the ball on the Knights’ 21, setting up Smith’s game-winner.

Smith is the son of former Colts’ punter Hunter Smith, who played 10 seasons in Indianapolis and was part of the Super Bowl XLI championship team.

It’s WeBo’s third straight state title after two dominating wins over Eastbrook the last two seasons.