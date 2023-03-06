The work week is opening fantastic with temperatures that will be well-above average. Take advantage of it if you like the warmth. We won’t see temperatures this mild for at least a couple of weeks. Monday will be rather breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s this afternoon.

A cold front will pass this evening and out ahead of it, a few pockets of sprinkles can’t be ruled out. However, most will remain completely dry,

We turn cooler for the rest of the week but the temperatures will really just be more seasonal on through Friday. We remain breezy for the next few days, temperatures will rise to the upper 40s during the afternoon and we stay dry until the we close the week.

Our next chance of precipitation holds off until Friday. This will be mainly a rain event but some locations, mainly north, will be seeing a wintry mix as well. We transition to below average temperatures for the weekend and have another round of rain, a wintry mix as well as snow on Sunday.