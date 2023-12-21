Welcome to the first day of Winter but Mother Nature forgot the memo and still thinks we are in the fall season. Mild weather is the big story this Christmas season! Highs for Thursday will climb into the upper 40’s to low 50’s under a cloudy sky. Today is a perfect day to run out and get that last-minute Christmas gift or ingredients for dinner. Tonight will also be the best night to check out Christmas lights in Indy!

Rain chances return on Friday as a low-pressure system out west will slide through Illinois tomorrow morning. Here in Indy light showers are possible during the morning commute but a better chance will come Friday night. A few spotty showers will continue into Saturday but we will have a good amount of dry time.

Christmas Eve will feature a mostly dry day with a few isolated showers but Christmas will present the best chance for rain. Highs over the weekend will climb into the mid to upper 50s’s Possibly 60° by Christmas.