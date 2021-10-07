Last Ben Davis High School regular-season football game moved to earlier time

INDIANAPOLIS – The last regular-season home football game for Ben Davis High School has been moved from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. after the shooting that occurred outside of the stadium at the home game on the evening of October 1.

According to Mary Lang, the Chief Communication Officer of Wayne Township, both Ben Davis High School and North Central High School will be on fall break at that time. Lang also said, ” the earlier start time will provide more time to honor our seniors, as is our custom at our final home game each year. We do not intend to make this time for our football games a permanent one”.

A 16-year-old was shot in the arm outside of the October 1 football game between Ben Davis and Carmel High Schools. David Tillman, 18, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and carrying a handgun without a license.

Several Ben Davis administrators were in the area when the incident occurred and implemented its safety plan. Coaches, athletes, and spectators were ushered to areas of safety while the situation was processed and the scene secured.

The school released this email early this week to families following the shooting outside of Ben Davis’ football stadium:

“It is with deep sadness and concern that we share this message with you. Our increased safety and security efforts at the Ben Davis Football Stadium gates continue to improve the safety of all who enter the stadium to cheer on the Giants and enjoy a great night of Ben Davis Football. Unfortunately, during the fourth quarter of the Homecoming football game against Carmel last evening, several teenagers engaged in an altercation outside of the football stadium. During the altercation, a handgun was fired and an individual was struck in the arm. That individual was transported by ambulance, in stable condition, to the hospital. The M.S.D. of Wayne Township Police Officers quickly apprehended the shooter, detained the individual for questioning, and subsequently arrested the shooter. Several of the individuals involved in the altercation have been identified. At this time, only one of the individuals involved has been identified as a former Wayne Township student. None of the individuals identified are current Wayne Township students. Several Ben Davis administrators were in the area when the incident occurred and immediately implemented our safety plan. M.S.D of Wayne Township Administrators from several of our schools were on duty and coordinated efforts with the school police and IMPD. The coaches, athletes, and spectators were ushered to areas of safety while the situation was processed and the scene secured. BDHS and MSD Wayne Township are appreciative of the organized and safe response to this unfortunate situation. The official school-sponsored Ben Davis homecoming activities scheduled for Saturday will continue as planned. Additional safety measures are being implemented so that the students can have an enjoyable, safe homecoming experience. This morning, Mayor Joe Hogsett contacted Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts to discuss last night’s event and offer the resources of the City of Indianapolis to the students and staff of the M.S.D. of Wayne Township. Mayor Hogsett and Dr. Butts shared their concern for the adverse childhood experiences our youth are experiencing across the city. Students and staff will have access to additional supports at Ben Davis High School on Monday for those who may need help processing this event. If you or someone you know has any information about what occurred outside of the football stadium last night, please contact the IMPD at 317.327.3811.” Ben Davis High School