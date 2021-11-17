Largest tornado outbreak in Indiana: 8 years later, is this unusual?

INDIANAPOLIS – November tornadoes are no stranger to central Indiana. The largest November tornado outbreak in recorded history in Indiana was November 17, 2013, just 8 years ago. 30 tornadoes originated in Indiana that day.

The strongest tornado on that day here in central Indiana was an EF-3 that crossed 3 counties and was on the ground for 29.2 miles.

An EF-2 tornado hit Lebanon, Indiana.

A home and a Starbucks in Lebanon sustained damage from this tornado.

Is it unusual to see tornadoes in November in Indiana?

No. Is it likely? Also, no. Climatologically speaking, there is only a 1% probability of any tornado occurring in Indiana and that likelihood decreases as the month goes on.

In Indiana, out of the 70 years of recorded data, 17 years recorded at least one tornado in November. The highest months were 2013 with 30 tornadoes, 1992 with 15 tornadoes, and 8 in 1965.

Out of the 85 tornadoes in November since 1950, TWO have occurred in Marion County.

An F2 in 1955 and an F3 in 1992.