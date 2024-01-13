EDINBURGH, Ind. – A large fire broke out Friday evening at a recycling facility in Edinburgh, Indiana.

According to the Edinburgh Police Department, police and fire crews were dispatched to the Group Metal Recycling Facility in the 100 block of North Holland Street at around 5:35 p.m. Friday evening.

Crews found the building engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene. Police say multiple agencies were dispatched to assist the Edinburgh Fire Department due to the nature of the fire.

It took fire crews approximately two hours to get the fire under control due to the business having a lot of vehicle parts, oil and propane tanks throughout the building.

Police say no one was injured in the fire, and no one was inside the business at the time of the fire.

Police say due to the severity of the fire, the building is a total loss.

The fire is currently under investigation. If you have information about this fire, you are asked to call Chief Doyne Little at 812-526-3500 or email dlittle@edinburgh.in.us.