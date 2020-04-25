Large explosion at car wash blows debris 150 yards away

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating an explosion that engulfed a south side car wash in flames Friday night.

911 operators began receiving calls shortly after 9:00 p.m. from several people who said they felt and heard a loud boom nearby.

Firefighters responded to the 8100 block of Shelby Street to find a heavy fire with smoke pouring out of Brad’s Car Wash.

It took 15 IFD Units, a Greenwood Fire truck and about thirty minutes for fire crews to get the blaze under control.

The car wash was already closed for the night and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The explosion was so powerful that debris was found on all four sides of the building, with some rubble found up to 150 yards away.

In a strip mall next door, both a Hobby Lobby and Michaels had damage as a result of the blast. Glass frames were knocked off the wall, tiles fell out of the ceiling and a panic bar was ripped off the inside of an exterior security door.

Security cameras at a Pizza Junkies captured the explosion as it happened. In the video you can see a giant fireball coming from the back of the building.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation but IFD says at this time there’s no reason to believe there was any foul play involved.

Investigators are trying to learn what kind of flammables or if any combustible liquids are stored inside of the car wash that could have played a role.

