BATESVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation says all lanes will be blocked for several hours on I-74 westbound due to a deadly crash in Batesville.

Indiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred between IN 229 and S County Line Road. ISP also said officers on the scene will attempt to get traffic stuck between the crash scene and the Batesville exit through the area soon.

