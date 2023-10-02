STUEBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash just outside of Angola on US 20 between IN 327 and N 900 W has all lanes blocked.

According to Indiana State Police, a 2015 Western Star semi-tractor/trailer was traveling at a fast speed when it tried to navigate a turn and lost control. The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. this evening, resulting in 40,000 pounds of steel being thrown across both lanes and side ditches.

In the crash, the fuel tank was pierced causing a fuel spill that caught fire leading the semi to be fully engulfed. The semi driver, Duvall Arnold, 58 of West Palm Beach Florida, was able to escape out of the windshield receiving only minor injuries. Duvall refused medical treatment at the scene.

US 20 was shut down in both directions while Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and EMA crews worked to clean up the debris. The roadway to expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

This remains an active crash investigation.