INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation says the right lane on I-69 northbound will be closed for an hour due to a crash involving a semi and dump truck.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on I-69 near Cyntheanne Road at 211 mile marker, north of the Southeastern Parkway exit.

There are no injuries reported.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when any additional information becomes available.