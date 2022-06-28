LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette woman found guilty of murder among other charges in the beating death of her son has learned her sentence.

In May, Crystal Cox was found guilty of murder, neglect resulting in death, aggravated battery resulting in death, and battery on a person under 14 resulting in death. Cox and her boyfriend Jermaine Garnes Sr. were charged in connection with 3-year-old Zeus Cox.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Cox to serve 53 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections. The judge also ordered 2 years on probation.

Garnes, who faces the same charges as Cox, is set for trial in October.