LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette are investigating a woman and her 5-year-old daughter’s deaths as a possible murder-suicide.

Lafayette Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Kincaid Drive on July 27 shortly after 2 p.m. after police received reports that a woman and child were found unresponsive inside.

The deceased was identified as Tracy Bondurant, 43, and her 5-year-old daughter, Rayleigh Bloyd.

Bondurant’s cause of death was ruled a suicide and her daughter’s death a homicide, according to autopsy findings released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

Both Bondurant and her daughter died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner’s office said.

The autopsies took place on July 29.

Felony charges of fraud and theft were filed against Bondurant in Tippecanoe County Superior Court 2 in early July after she was accused of stealing more than $50,000 from her sister’s bank account.

Bondurant had appeared in court for her initial haring a week prior on July 21.

Investigators with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department said Bondurant allegedly stole the funds between Aug. 16, 2022, and March 14, 2023, to help pay her and her fiance’s bills and debts.

Court records indicate Bondurant’s sister and her husband provided investigators with paperwork highlighting each time money was withdrawn from their account at Centier Bank without their consent or knowledge.

The couple reportedly told investigators they did not give anyone, including Bondurant, permission to use the account. The affidavit said that investigators learned Bondurant had served as the couple’s insurance agent and was accessing the account through the existing working relationship.

Bondurant’s sister said Bondurant had access to the account for a one-time payment that was made in exchange for her work as the couple’s insurance agent.

Bondurant admitted to investigators in early April that she stole the money, according to court records.

Bondurant allegedly told investigators that she gained access to her sister’s financial information when she wrote an insurance policy for the couple.

Bondurant allegedly explained that she used the funds to pay for her fiance’s credit card and electric bills but stated that her fiance had no knowledge that she was using her sister’s account to pay the bills.

Bondurant expressed remorse for stealing the funds, according to the affidavit.

However, she also claimed that she and her sister previously had issues in their relationship and that she was upset her sister “had the money.”

A bank representative told detectives that the money was transferred from the account through an online application, making it more difficult for Bondurant’s sister and the bank itself to detect the transactions. This was due to the payments likely being “manually entered into a payment field, and not accessed from the bank site.”

The total unauthorized amount of money that was transferred to Bondurant’s account was $53, 533.

The Lafayette Police Department’s investigation into the deaths remains active.