Lafayette police arrest man in connection with deadly double shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police in Lafayette arrested a 27-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a woman and child.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mount Ct., were they found an adult female and a juvenile female had been shot.

Both suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, police said, and died from their wounds after being transported to the hospital.

The suspect, Devonte Lashawn Roberts, initially left the shooting scene, but LPD’s Street Crimes Unit later apprehended him. He was arrested on two preliminary charges of murder.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Anyone with any information should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or call the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.