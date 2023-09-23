LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department has arrested a man for murder.

LPD took 43-year-old Wallace Smith III into custody at the scene of a shooting on Saturday morning, per a press release. Police indicated that they were called to the 1100 block of N 12th St. on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a dead adult male in a vehicle. Police reported that the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

After they arrested Wallace, officials began to investigate the incident. They later determined that Smith III and the victim engaged in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Police have reported that there are no outstanding suspects related to the case at this time. LPD’s incident investigation is ongoing, and officers encourage those with information to contact officials at (765) 807-1200 or (800) 78-CRIME.