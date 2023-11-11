LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department has arrested a man for murder.

According to a press release from LFD, 65-year-old Rick Kite was taken into custody at approximately 10:16 a.m. Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of New York Street around 9:58 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male who had been stabbed. First responders employed life-saving measures, but the man ultimately died at the scene.

Police later obtained information that led them to believe there was an altercation between Kite and the victim before the stabbing occurred.

Photo of Rick Kite courtesy of the Lafayette Police Department

LPD is not looking for any other suspects related to the stabbing at this time. Investigators encourage those with information on the incident to contact LPD at (765) 807-1200.

Tips can also be left via the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.