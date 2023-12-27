LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is recovering after being stabbed during an attempted robbery in Lafayette Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were dispatched around 9:33 a.m. to a residence located in the 800 block of North 8th Street in response to reports that someone had been stabbed.

Booking photo of Milton Peggs Jr. Image provided by Tippecanoe County Jail.

Preliminary information indicates the stabbing occurred during an attempted robbery that left the victim needing medical attention after being stabbed in the chest, according to LPD. The victim has since been released from the hospital where they received treatment.

LPD noted that the suspect, who police identified as 41-year-old Milton Peggs Jr. of Lafayette, and the victim knew each other and were acquaintances. LPD described the stabbing as being a targeted incident and assured the public that there was no wider threat.

Lafayette police soon located Peggs Jr. and brought him into custody without further incident. He has been preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and obstruction of justice.