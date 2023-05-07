LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Lafayette after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend Saturday morning.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Burberry Drive West around 5:30 a.m. on May 6 on reports of a person shot.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound upon arrival. LPD said the woman was shot one time in the arm and is reported to be in stable condition.

The shooting occurred inside a vehicle in the parking lot at the scene, according to police. The 30-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for her injury.

LPD said a preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the shooting indicates that the victim may have been targeted by her ex-boyfriend, Cordarro Curtis, 29, of East Chicago, IN.

Curtis was subsequently discovered by officers in an apartment located in the 1800 block of Shoshone Dr. and taken into custody.

Curtis is being charged with Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon

and Pointing a Firearm.