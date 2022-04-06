KOKOMO, Ind. — A Lafayette man was killed after police say he was hit while trying to cross the street in Kokomo.

Police were sent to a crash around 10:24 p.m. at the intersection of Carter and Reed Road, also known as State Road 931.

Police say a man, Michael Halcomb, of Lafayette, was hit by a vehicle as he was trying to cross Carter Street. He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as Samage Copprue of Kokomo.

According to police, Copprue was southbound on Reed and approaching the intersection with Carter when “Halcomb entered into the traffic lane at the same time.”

An autopsy is schedule for April 7 by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone having additional information is asked to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105.