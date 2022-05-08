TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lafayette man was arrested Saturday after Indiana State Police found him unconscious inside a stolen vehicle that was still in drive.

ISP troopers responded just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night to the intersection of County Road 500 East and 1200 South in Tippecanoe County in reference to an unconscious person inside a vehicle. Police found the person, later identified as 40-year-old Bradley Cain of Lafayette, unresponsive behind the wheel while the vehicle was still in drive.

After Cain began to respond, police said they saw multiple signs that he was impaired. He was later taken to a local hospital, according to ISP.

A search of the vehicle revealed Cain was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Troopers also discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Lafayette. The vehicle was later returned to its owner, police said.

Troopers said they met Cain at the hospital and asked if he wanted to take a certified test, but he allegedly refused. ISP then got a warrant for a certified test, and the results of that test are pending.

Upon being released from the hospital, Cain was taken to Tippecanoe County Jail, where he is currently facing charges of:

Vehicle Theft – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Endangerment) – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor.

ISP was assisted in this investigation by Lafayette Post, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department.