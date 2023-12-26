LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A person received minor injuries after an unknown individual fired several rounds from a BB gun at a Lafayette City Bus on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive in response to a shots-fired incident involving a city bus.

Lafayette police confirmed that the damage to the bus was caused by a BB gun and that the passenger’s minor injuries were caused by broken glass from a shattered window.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Lafayette police urged anyone with information to contact LPD at (765)807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.