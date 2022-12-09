LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police arrested a 13-year-old who is accused of making a shooting threat against his middle school.

Police said they were made aware of threats around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The threats were reportedly made on Snapchat by a 13-year-old Tecumseh Junior High School student who threatened to shoot up a dance at the school on Friday night.

Investigators verified the threats were legitimate and arrested the 13-year-old for intimidation. The teen remains in custody as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say there will be an increased security presence for all activities near Tecumseh Junior High and the neighboring Jefferson High School.