Lack of potential jurors showing in Marion County leading to more delays in jury trials

INDIANAPOLIS – Courts in Indiana were allowed to resume in-person jury trials on March 1, about three months after the Indiana Supreme Court suspended all jury trials statewide.

Between the order and the county’s already limited ability to conduct in-person jury trials due to the pandemic, Marion County has watched a significant backlog of cases awaiting jury trial pile up.

“The old adage about justice delayed, justice denied it is very true,” said Judge Mark Stoner with Marion Superior Court.

As jury trials were able to begin resuming on March 1, the county knew what to expect with the backlogs and was prepared, knowing it would take some time to get through them, but now they’re faced with another challenge to tackle: a lack of potential jurors showing up for jury duty.

“It’s critically important that we don’t lose any jury days because we already have a significant backlog,” said Stoner.

Robert Hill, Chief Public Defender with the Marion County Public Defender Agency said, “Not having enough jurors cuts out the most fundamental right of the justice system, which is the right to a trial by jury.”

Marion County has eight courts that oversee major felony cases. Stoner said, “each major felony court generally, before the pandemic, would have had around 350-400 cases.”

Right now, Stoner said his court has the second lowest case load, with 577 current open cases. In order to reduce the backlog in the county, many cases need to be resolved via jury trial.

Of the six jury trials Marion County has attempted to host since March 1, two have been declared mistrials due to lack of jurors to fill the jury box.

In order to select a jury of 12 jurors and two alternates, Stoner said they need at least 50-60 people to show up. “We’re having a great difficulty getting that many,” he said.

Because each side has the right to excuse up to 10 jurors, Stoner said, to get to the 14 they need, at least 34 people would need to show up, at minimum. “That’s assuming we excused no one for cause,” he shared.

Stoner said during the pandemic, many people are being excused for cause.

“A number of times we’ve had less than 40 people show up and we’re not able to select a jury because there’s not enough people to get the job done.”

To put into perspective what his court is dealing with, Stoner said they’re trying a case on its third attempt. “We’ve had to postpone it twice because we couldn’t get enough jurors.”

Until major felony trials move back to the City County building in April, the county is limited to conducting a total of two major felony trials per week at Marion County Traffic Court.

Pre-pandemic, each of the eight courts would have the opportunity of conducting two per week, for a possible total of 16 weekly.

Even with just two per week being conducted, the county is struggling to fill a jury.

“It really does make the job of the prosecutor, the job of the judge and the job of the defense that much harder,” said Ross Anderson, deputy prosecutor and Chief of the Major Felony Division.

Anderson said delaying trials impacts victims and families of victims significantly.

“That’s unfortunately been one of the hardest conversations that I’ve personally and other prosecutors have had on their cases, is just trying to let the families know that we are trying our best to get some closure or get some finality on a case.”

“Some of our homicide cases are going on two years, potentially older now, because we’ve been unable to have trials conducted in the manner that we used to,” he said. “That is just very difficult for our families and victims of our cases.”

Another impact of trial delays is on the witnesses called to testify.

“Often times if we are able to get them to court for trial, there’s been an enormous amount of work leading up to that moment, and sometimes, that is your moment. If you can’t strike when you have that person willing and able, they may completely change their mind,” said Anderson.

He said there is often reluctance from witnesses when it comes to convincing them to come to trial in the first place, so if someone changes their mind, it could be detrimental to the prosecution’s case.

The impacts of these delays are leading to a ripple-effect, impacting not only the other cases already stuck in a backlog, but also the money coming out of taxpayers’ pockets.

“It just mounts up. You have defendants staying in jail longer periods of time. Taxpayers pay for that,” said Stoner.

“That impacts not only the individual, but also the attorneys, the witnesses and the court staff. Not to mention, it adds to jail overcrowding problems, court backlog problems and in general it adds to the delay,” shared Hill.

Trying a case several times becomes significantly more expensive, with added jail costs and things like paying for security that brings a defendant back and forth to trial.

With the lack of potential jurors showing, Stoner said the county would normally send anywhere around 300 jury summons to get enough potential jurors, however, that number is now close to double. You guessed it — taxpayers pay for that, too.

“The cost really hits everybody,” he said.

Stoner, Anderson and Hill are pleading with the public for those who are summonsed and are able to, please help keep the justice system moving. They said courts are taking the precautions to keep everyone safe and social distanced through the process.

“We desperately need the citizens to come in to keep the backlog from getting worse,” Stoner said.

Marion County Court Administrator Emily VanOsdol tells CBS4 more than 2,800 criminal jury trials and more than 100 civil jury trials have been affected by the pandemic and the backlog in cases, however, the county won’t necessarily have that many to try.