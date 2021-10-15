Lack of bus service prompts remote learning day for MSD Pike Township

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County school district is having a remote learning day after they were unable to provide bus service for students.

MSD Pike Township announced that it would be having a remote learning day Friday. Superintendent of MSD of Pike Township, Dr. Flora Reichanadter, says the issue arose due to driver absences.

Due to driver absences @pikeschools is unable to provide bus service for students today, Friday, October 15, 2021. Remote learning today which means that teachers will teach live following their regular schedule while students join via Zoom pic.twitter.com/ANoPLcFXh9 — Dr. Flora (@DrFloraIndy) October 15, 2021

This is not the first time that the lack of available drivers has prompted a remote learning day for MSD Pike Township. In September, the district held two remote learning days after 10 bus routes were impacted by a lack of available drivers.

Teachers will teach live Friday following their regular schedule while students join via technology. The district said they understand that this is a hardship for many families and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

The district is hiring bus monitors and drivers. To apply, visit the MSD Pike Township website.