Labor Day Weekend Weather News Posted: Sep 5, 2020 / 07:04 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 5, 2020 / 07:04 PM EDT RThis morning was the coolest morning we have had since June 15. Not quite as cool Sunday morning, but still refreshing. With 100% sunshine Saturday, the temperature warmed up all the way from the 50s in the morning to the 80s in the afternoon. Another cool start Sunday. Low temperatures early Sunday morning could be in the low 50s in outlying areas especially central and north. Sunday afternoon we will see more clouds around and it will be a bit more humid. By Labor Day, Monday, there is a possibility of showers both in the morning and afternoon. One more nice day Sunday before the warmer more humid air moves in for a few days. After the possibility of showers on Monday there will be another weather system bring showers Wednesday and Thursday. At least that is good news for the dry lawns and gardens,