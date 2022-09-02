INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend.

While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going on around central Indiana this weekend… you may be left thinking Labor Day is the best of the summer holidays.

Ya like Jazz? Then head over to Fishers for the 10th annual Blues Fest at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater where Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 you can soak up the vibe with both locally and nationally renowned jazz musicians.

The best part? The event is completely free.

“We always see really great crowds. I think people really look forward to Blues Fest every year as kinda the closure of a really great events season at the amphitheater,” Fishers Director of Parks and Recreation Sarah Sandquist said. “To be able to offer it for free it really opens it up to make it more accessible to the community to come and hear great music.”

Be sure to bring your own lawn chairs or blankets; and remember, while the event is free any food or beverages you’d like to enjoy while there are not.

Saturday’s music set, called ‘Ladies of Blues’ will feature a completely female artist list.

If all that wasn’t enough, Indy LaborFest is back and set to take over downtown Indianapolis’ Monument Circle Saturday.

This free event highlights the importance of the workforce, bringing in union members from across the state while allowing folks the chance to see and hear from workers of many professions – even giving you a chance to try your hand.

“The beauty of LaborFest is that it brings out all of the unions in central Indiana to literally show individuals what they do. People can come visit the booths. Some of our locals have what we call simulated experiences where people can actually even operate heavy equipment if that’s what they might be interested in,” Secretary Treasurer of the Central Indiana AFLCIO Joanne Sanders said. “We feel it’s important because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate workers no matter what class; no matter what craft they’re involved in because Labor Day has been a long, historical event. But people have lost sight of why it is a day off. We look at it as a day to celebrate workers, to highlight the contribution that they make to our community.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday (weather permitting). Several food trucks will be parked around Monument Circle with a live music stage where bands made up of mostly union members will perform. Bring your children to check out the kid’s zone – you can even register to vote.