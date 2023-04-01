WHITELAND, Ind. — The Kroger Company has sent water and snacks to help victims of the storm to the New Whiteland Fire Department Saturday afternoon. The fire station is located at 500 Sweetbriar Ave., where relief efforts began at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be donation options for all Central Indiana Kroger shoppers. Upon checking out at the registers, customers will be able to specify an amount to be donated to disaster relief to the cashier.

The devastating storm was late Friday night and early Saturday morning, where high winds and aggressive rain tore through several counties in Indiana.