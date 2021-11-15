Kroger launches new campaign to help feed Hoosiers in need

INDIANAPOLIS — The goal of Kroger’s new campaign is in its name, “End Hunger Here.” The campaign creates a virtual food box that customers can donate to while checking out.

That funding, will be focused on helping local food banks get food, at a time where their services are still seeing greater need.

Each day around 182,000 people are worried about getting food, with 66,000 of them children.

For $10, a customer can make a virtual food box filled with non-perishable food items that is combined with other such boxes, then the bulk product is shipped to food banks like Gleaners once the campaign ends.

“This is a new innovative way to change the model and really accept the reality of driving down expenses,” said John Elliot, President and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. “When you hand the food in bulk, when you hand the money to us to shop, we can do more meals with the same resources than the old food bank model of loose cans in boxes.”

Customers have the option to donate in smaller amounts if they wish, all of it going to help Indiana food banks.