Kroger adding membership program for grocery delivery

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger customers in Indianapolis will be able to join a new annual membership program. Boost by Kroger Plus, will offer benefits to its loyalty program. For either $59 or $99 a year, Boost will give customers access to free delivery, double fuel points and other services.

“Customers are increasingly looking for more convenient ways to feed their families and shop for groceries while consolidating trips and saving money. From fresh food to household essentials, Boost elevates everything Kroger has to offer while providing our customers access to a new level of savings and benefits,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, in a press release.

If you get the $59/year membership, you’ll be able to get delivery in 24 hours. If someone buys the $99/year membership, customers can get delivery in just two hours. New members will receive a one-time welcome kit worth over $100.

“Kroger Boost is an accelerant to the Kroger Family of Companies’ rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, which includes our new Kroger Delivery fulfillment centers,” said Bill Bennett, Kroger’s vice president and head of e-commercial affairs. “Through Boost, Kroger remains uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to every customer through the industry’s most affordable free delivery membership. Combine this with a 2X multiplier on our industry-leading fuel points program, and we’re confident we’ve built a truly differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

Boost will be available to customers in Indianapolis, as well as Cincinnati and Columbus. Additional regions will be added in 2022.