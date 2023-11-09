INDIANAPOLIS — Krispy Kreme will give away one dozen donuts, with no purchase necessary, to the first 500 people in celebration of World Kindness Day on Monday, Nov. 13.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat is a great way to do that,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme announced that this was a part of their global effort to inspire people to connect with each other and share kindness on World Kindness Day.

“We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts – one doughnut for you and many to share with others – will inspire millions of small acts of kindness.”

The chain, which operates in more than 30 countries, wants visitors to use the hashtag #KrispyKreme and tag @krispykreme on social media sites.

Four Krispy Kreme locations are in Indiana including: Indianapolis, Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Mishawaka.

Locations for Krispy Kreme are listed here.