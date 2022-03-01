INDIANAPOLIS — The red light is on at the new Castleton Krispy Kreme location! The new location is just across from the Castleton Square Mall.

“Our amazing Castleton shop will treat residents and visitors alike to the world’s most delicious doughnuts,” said Joey Horne-Rodriguez, Krispy Kreme Castleton general manager.

“Castleton is the perfect neighborhood for our newest shop with its thriving restaurant scene and diverse population. We look forward to serving the community and treating everyone to the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable.”

The new shop gave jobs to more than 70 team members and managers from the Indianapolis area.

It will be open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.