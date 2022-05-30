HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Howard County confirmed the subject of a Silver Alert was found deceased, along with her dog, about three days since they were reported missing.

The body of 80-year-old Betty Stroup was found in a ditch along 1700 N. Reed Road just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Stroup on Thursday, May 26. Police at the time said she may have left on foot carrying a black Shih Tzu.

It’s unclear how long Stroup was in the ditch before she was discovered.

A cause of death is pending per an autopsy. It’s scheduled for Tuesday.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it “extends our deepest condolences to the family and would like to thank the members of the community for their efforts in trying to locate Betty.”