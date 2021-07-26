Kokomo mom charged in infant’s homicide

KOKOMO, Ind.– A Kokomo mother is facing charges in connection with the homicide of an infant.

On April 25 just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Rue Royale North on a report of an unconscious, unresponsive 10-month-old child.

Deputies were performing CPR on the infant when police arrived. Medics arrived and transported the child to a nearby hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead.

The child was identified as Ace Groleau. The Howard County Coroner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide.

After an investigation, charges were filed against the child’s mother. Nicole Groleau, 30, faces charges of battery with death to a person under 14 years old, and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years old.

Groleau has not been arrested and police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.