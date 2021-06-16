Kokomo Police to staff officers at local water park and skate park after a teen is shot

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Beach water park is shut down following a shooting on Tuesday that left one teen injured.

“This is the first incident of that degree here at Kokomo Beach since it’s opening,” details Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, “Those who want to bring that activity here it is no longer tolerated.”

Kokomo Police (KPD) say a fight started in the water park before spilling out into the parking lot. It’s there that one child shot a 16-year-old boy. KPD says he is in stable condition.

“There was five to seven juveniles involved in a physical fight, and at one point someone pulled a gun, and fired a shot,” explains Kokomo Police Captain Scott Purtee, “The 16-year-old juvenile male was injured transported to a local hospital and flown to Indianapolis for more treatment.”

So far one person has been arrested.

In response to the incident Mayor Moore is calling for a zero tolerance policy at both the water park and the nearby skatepark at Foster Park. For the rest of the season two officers will be stationed at both locations.

“We will also begin checking bags at the gate,” says Mayor Moore speaking about Kokomo Beach.

“We are specifically, obviously, searching for weapons. Illegal drugs, alcohol are not allowed in the facility,” adds Captain Purtee.

“Because of the shooting, they should search bags in case people have weapons on them,” says Shana Hulsey who takes her kids to Kokomo Beach often, “My daughter is 13, and I wouldn’t leave her by herself here.”

The park will remain closed until Friday. In the meantime police are working out scheduling and overtime planning to be able to staff both parks.