Kokomo police make arrest after shooting incident

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a Sunday night shooting incident.

Around 7:45 p.m. on August 16, an officer patrolling the Studebaker Park area heard gunshots to his west and responded, according to the Kokomo Police Department (KPD).

The officer saw a Blue Dodge Durango leaving the area, whose occupants then flagged him down and told police they were fired upon in the area of Havens Street and Bell Street.

KPD said the Durango sustained bullet hole damage to the driver’s side door panel, but no injuries were reported.

Additional KPD officers responded and found spent 9mm shell casings on the sidewalk in the 900 block of N. Bell Street.

KPD detectives investigated the crime scene and the Durango while interviewing the victims, witnesses, and examined surveillance video footage.

According to police, the investigation identified the suspect in the shooting as David T. Sanders, 18, of Kokomo.

A search warrant was executed at Sanders’s residence Monday and he was arrested around 4:20 p.m. in the 4000 Block of South Lafountain Street.

Sanders was taken to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center without incident, and faces preliminary charges including attempted aggravated battery, unlawful carrying of a handgun without a permit with a prior conviction and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon due to a prior conviction of a firearms violation.

KPD said the case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith #389 at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org.

You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.