KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter.

Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28.

Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but didn’t have any more information about April’s last known whereabouts or if she is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kokomo police.