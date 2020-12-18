Kokomo police investigating attempted robbery at CVS Pharmacy

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating after a man tried to rob a CVS Pharmacy of narcotics.

The attempted robbery took place in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street. When police arrived, they learned that a man tried to rob the pharmacy but left without any narcotics.

Employees told police that the man handed the clerk a note threatening that he was armed, demanding narcotics. The employee refused and the man threatened them but didn’t display a gun.

The suspect is described as a 5’4″ Black man with a thin build wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, facemask, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Police say the man was seen getting out of a red Chevrolet Equinox before the robbery attempt and left in the same vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.