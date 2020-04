Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was injured in a reported shooting inside a Walmart Saturday.

The Kokomo Police Department said the shooting investigation is happening inside the Walmart in the 1900 block of East Markland.

One person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown as of the time of this report.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.