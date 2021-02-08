Kokomo police detain 15-year-old for attempted murder

Police detained a 15-year-old after responding to a shots fired call Sunday afternoon in Kokomo.

Officers were sent to the 600 block of Marsha Court around 2 p.m. They spotted a 15-year-old male running into a nearby apartment and then executed a search warrant on the apartment.

Investigators determined the teenager was shooting at three juvenile females. It’s not believed any of them were actually shot.

Two loaded handguns were uncovered as part of the investigation.

The 15-year-old was released to Kinsey Youth Center and detained for criminal recklessness and attempted murder.