UPDATE: The Kokomo Police Department confirms Thursday that the missing 33-year-old man, Justin Patterson, has been found and is safe.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 33-year-old.

According to a press release sent Monday afternoon, Justin Patterson went missing on Oct. 22. Police reported that Patterson was last seen near 811 S Webster St.

In the press release, Patterson is described as a 6-foot, 350-pound, brown-haired, bearded man. Patterson also has tattoos on his forearms.

Kokomo PD reported that Patterson was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Those with information on Patterson’s whereabouts are encouraged to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be made via text at 847411. Anonymous tipsters should begin their texts with TIPKPD.