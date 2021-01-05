Kokomo police arrest 5 after September armed robbery in park

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has five people in custody in connection with an armed robbery investigation.

The department said the robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. on September 26 at Jackson Morrow Park. A man told officers that several people robbed him at gunpoint, shot at him and stole his vehicle. Police were able to recover the vehicle the next day.

An investigation into the robbery led police to arrest 20-year-old Carl Brown, 20-year-old Mya Dunham and 18-year-old Keevaughn Guynn. They were preliminarily charged with armed robbery/

Police in Richmond, Kentucky also arrested 18-year-old Deonta Singleton on December 14 for armed robbery and auto theft. Police in Atlanta Georgia arrested 19-year-old Devi Hartson on January 4 for armed robbery.

The department said the case remains under investigation as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.