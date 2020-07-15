Kokomo police: 17-year-old detained for attempted murder after he shot at crowd, hit 12-year-old boy

KOKOMO, Ind. – A 17-year-old boy is detained for attempted murder after police say he shot a 12-year-old boy in Kokomo.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at Terrace Meadows Apartments on Marsha Court in Kokomo.

Police spoke with witnesses who say a white vehicle drove through the parking lot, and the driver fired shots at a group of people.

A 12-year-old boy was shot twice. Medics transported him to Community Howard Hospital, and then he was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

​As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old boy was detained for attempted murder. He was transported to the Kinsey Youth Center.

​Police say this case is still under investigation.