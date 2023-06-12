KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with finding those responsible for burgling a Garden Inn.

KPD officers were initially directed to the Garden Inn, located at 4021 Lafountain St., on June 7 around 10:43 a.m. in response to a burglary.

An employee who owns the property told officers on scene that someone between June 1 and June 5 had forced entry into the business and stolen a large amount of copper and piping.

Officers were again called back to the same location on reports of a burglary in progress the next day around 9:06 p.m. A witness later told responding officers that a white van operated by a white male inside was seen pulling up to the building. The witness claimed that they heard glass breaking a short time later.

The witness supplied photos of the suspect and van to police before the vehicle left the business. These images can be viewed below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Austin McClain at 765-456-7403 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017. Cash rewards may also be available by anonymously calling Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.