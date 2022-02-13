KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department is in search of 17-year-old Mea Rayls who is said to have run away from home.

Rayls’ mom reported to have last seen her daughter in the 2500 block of North Main Street Sunday night on February 6. The mother told police that her daughter has never runaway before and it is unusual for her not to contact her mom.

Mea is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you or anyone you know has information about Mea’s whereabouts, please contact Captain Mike Banush at 765.456.7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765.456.7017.